Home States Kerala

Sabarimala: Curbs on pilgrim movement at Sannidhanam partially lifted

The police authorities failed to implement the instruction of allowing the pilgrims, particularly the aged, women and children, to take rest at Valiyanadanpandal even during the night.

Published: 09th December 2018 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 04:28 AM   |  A+A-

Pilgrims in front of the Sabarimala Lord Ayappa temple (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Restrictions on the movement of pilgrims at Sannidhanam by using plastic ropes in front of Valiyakanikka and Vavarnada at Lower Thirumuttom and North Nada were removed by the police, thanks to the instructions given by the three-member high-powered observation committee appointed by the Kerala High Court.

The three-member committee, headed by P R Raman with Justice Sirijagan and DGP A Hemachandran, had instructed the authorities to remove all the restrictions on the movement of pilgrims at Lower Thirumuttom and North Nada. 

Though plastic ropes tied up as part of curbing the movement of pilgrims were removed, the police authorities failed to remove the hundreds of barricades that prevent the pilgrim movement at Lower Thirumuttom and North Nada. 

In addition, the pilgrims were yet to be permitted to take rest on Lower Thirumuttom and North Nada, which could accommodate at least 5,000 pilgrims even during night time, waiting for the “neyyabhisekam” the next day morning. 
The police authorities failed to implement the instruction of allowing the pilgrims, particularly the aged, women and children, to take rest at Valiyanadanpandal even during the night.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sabarimala Sannidhanam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp