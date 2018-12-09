Sabarimala: Curbs on pilgrim movement at Sannidhanam partially lifted

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Restrictions on the movement of pilgrims at Sannidhanam by using plastic ropes in front of Valiyakanikka and Vavarnada at Lower Thirumuttom and North Nada were removed by the police, thanks to the instructions given by the three-member high-powered observation committee appointed by the Kerala High Court.

The three-member committee, headed by P R Raman with Justice Sirijagan and DGP A Hemachandran, had instructed the authorities to remove all the restrictions on the movement of pilgrims at Lower Thirumuttom and North Nada.

Though plastic ropes tied up as part of curbing the movement of pilgrims were removed, the police authorities failed to remove the hundreds of barricades that prevent the pilgrim movement at Lower Thirumuttom and North Nada.

In addition, the pilgrims were yet to be permitted to take rest on Lower Thirumuttom and North Nada, which could accommodate at least 5,000 pilgrims even during night time, waiting for the “neyyabhisekam” the next day morning.

The police authorities failed to implement the instruction of allowing the pilgrims, particularly the aged, women and children, to take rest at Valiyanadanpandal even during the night.