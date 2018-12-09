DYFI workers behind Chithira Atta Vishesham attack: Kerala BJP secretary K Surendran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state general secretary K Surendran has alleged a group of DYFI activists from Thrissur was responsible for the attack on the 52-year-old woman at Sannidhanam on Chithira Atta Vishesham day.

Addressing the media during a “Meet the Press” programme organised by the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club, Surendran asked the police to release all CCTV visuals of the day and confirm the identity of those involved in the attack. “When the woman came to the Sannidhanam on Chithira Atta Vishesham day, someone shouted ‘kill her’.

The onus is on the state government to come with facts who did that,” he said. The BJP leader said the government must clarify its current position on the women ’s entry issue. The Pinarayi Government must also clarify whether the women’s wall campaign is an awareness programme for the entry of women to Sannidhanam, he said.

Surendran said the stubborn stand taken by the Chief Minister that has led to the present fiasco. When he was arrested on November 17 at 8 pm, the police told him that it was preventive custody.

“But I was taken through the deep forests to Chittar police station, travelling for one-and-half-hours, skipping the nearby Pampa and Ranni police stations.”

He said he was implicated in a fabricated case and was charged with conspiracy in the attack of the 52-year-old woman 17 days after the incident.