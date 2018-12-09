Kerala government to conduct title deed distribution across state

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government will start title deed distributions across the state, starting with the state capital on December 13. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting of revenue officials chaired by Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan.

The minister urged the officials to ensure the maximum number of deserving people should be given title deeds. The pattaya mela will be organised at District Collectorates, schools and town halls. Land Revenue joint commissioner U V Jose, Land Board secretary C A Latha, deputy collectors and tahsildars attended the meeting.

The date of title deed distribution at different districts will be: Thiruvananthapuram (December 13, January 1), Kollam (December 27), Pathanamthitta (January 1), Alappuzha, Kottayam (December 28), Idukki (January 11), Ernakulam (January 4), Palakkad (January 5), Thrissur (January 25), Malappuram, Kozhikode (December 17), Wayanad (December 29), Kannur (December 24) and Kasargod (January 7).