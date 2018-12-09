In death, Kozhikode native Laisamma gives life to others

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Laisamma, a native of Chembanod at Kozhikode, who succumbed to her injuries suffered in a road accident, will now give life to a group of patients from Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

This after her children reached out to Kerala Network of Organ Sharing (KNOS) and conveyed their wish to donate Laisamma’s organs including heart, lungs, kidney and liver.

While heart and lungs were handed over to a hospital in Chennai, a kidney and liver were donated to a private hospital in Kozhikode. Another kidney was handed over to a patient at the Kozhikode Medical College.

“As soon as Laisamma’s children conveyed their wish to donate the organs, we alerted the hospitals. As there was no eligible heart recipient in the state, we alerted the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu and found one at a hospital in Chennai,” said a KNOS officer.

Since organ donation between states involves a lot of technicalities, the issue was brought to the notice of Health Minister K K Shailaja. A meeting between health secretary Rajeev Sadanandan, KNOS state convener Dr Thomas Mathew and KNOS nodal officer Dr Noble Gracious decided to airlift the heart to Chennai.

Laisamma suffered severe head injuries last Thursday when she fell from a moving bus. She is survived by children Joshna, Jomish and Jomal and son-in-law Jinto.