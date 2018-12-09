Home States Kerala

Ottanthullal is a family affair for Nadhu Krishna 

It wouldn’t be wrong to say ottanthullal is a family affair for 13-year-old Nadhu Krishna of  SNDP Higher Secondary School, Udayamperoor, Ernakulam.

Published: 09th December 2018 04:38 AM

Nadhu Krishna with brother Nidhu, father Pankaja Nabhan and mother Bindhu

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

He along with his 11-year-old brother Nidhu Krishna have performed the temple art form developed by Kunjan Nambiar on more than 100 stages. He got ‘A’ grade for his performance at Sree Chithira Maharaja Vilasam GUPS, Chettikad.

His teacher Tripunithura Renjith said Nadhu has been studying ottanthullal from Class II. “They are staying in a house close to the Chottanikkara Bhagavathi temple,” he told Express. 

Comments

