Ottanthullal is a family affair for Nadhu Krishna 

Biju E Paul By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: It wouldn’t be wrong to say ottanthullal is a family affair for 13-year-old Nadhu Krishna of SNDP Higher Secondary School, Udayamperoor, Ernakulam.

He along with his 11-year-old brother Nidhu Krishna have performed the temple art form developed by Kunjan Nambiar on more than 100 stages. He got ‘A’ grade for his performance at Sree Chithira Maharaja Vilasam GUPS, Chettikad.

His teacher Tripunithura Renjith said Nadhu has been studying ottanthullal from Class II. “They are staying in a house close to the Chottanikkara Bhagavathi temple,” he told Express.