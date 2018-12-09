Prohibitory order at Sannidhanam extended to Wednesday

Home States Kerala

Prohibitory order at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal and Elavunkal was extended for another four days till December 12.

Published: 09th December 2018 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2018 04:30 AM

A policeman controlling the rush of devotees at Sabarimala temple on Saturday | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Prohibitory order at Sannidhanam, Pampa, Nilakkal and Elavunkal was extended for another four days till December 12. The District Collector issued the extension of the prohibitory order citing law and order problems, including the threat of blocking the movement of  the Chief Minister and Ministers on official engagements.

The flow of pilgrims to Lord Ayyappa temple witnessed an upward trend on the third consecutive day on Saturday. Though the flow showed an increasing trend, but there was no comparison with the arrival of pilgrims during the past pilgrimage season or the previous years.

However, the number of pilgrims offering worship showed an upward trend in comparison with the first two weeks of the ongoing pilgrimage season. Though the arrival of pilgrims is showing an increasing trend, the flow of pilgrims on the Holy Steps remained low at 20 pilgrims a minute on an average as against 80 pilgrims in the last pilgrimage season.

Green Guard scheme launched: Suchitwa Mission’s Green Guard project, launched with the objective of a clean and waste-free Pampa, was inaugurated in Pampa on Saturday. Raju Abraham, MLA, inaugurated the scheme in which volunteers will collect the clothes deposited in Pampa river after darsan of Lord Ayyappa. The volunteers will also distribute cotton carry-bags to pilgrims after taking back the plastic carry-bags.

