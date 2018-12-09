Kannur International Airport: Third generation pilot to land first flight

Manoj Viswanathan By

KOCHI: Born into a family of fighter pilots, flying an aircraft has always been a fascination and passion for Ashwin Nambiar. Being the proud son of Eastern Air Commander Air Marshal R Nambiar, who was the first person to land at Kannur Airport in a Dornier 228 on February 29, 2016, Ashwin believes it’s destiny that bestowed the historic opportunity on him to land the first commercial aircraft at Kannur Airport.

Ashwin was on Cloud Nine on Saturday, when he came to know that he will be flying the first flight to Kannur International Airport.

“It is a very proud occasion for me and my family. My grandfather Padmanabhan Nambiar was a squadron leader with the Air Force and my father R Nambiar had participated in the Kargil war in 1999.

“Being the son of an illustrious father, who won a gallantry award for his daring service, I always dreamt of flying above the clouds and having a bird’s eye view of the life below. I joined GoAir one-and-a-half years ago and has completed 700 hours flying the Airbus A320. When I came to know that GoAir will be flying the first aircraft to Kannur Airport, I volunteered to fly the maiden flight. My higher-ups readily agreed and I am looking forward for the memorable occasion,” he told Express.

Ashwin had his flight training at Pan Am International Flight Academy.

Having completed 1,200 hours of flights in various aircraft, he says it is a blessing to be selected to fly the first commercial aircraft to one’s native town. Ashwin’s ancestral home is at Kadachira, just 24 km away from the airport. “My father and mother Luxmi Nambiar stay in Shillong. They are also overjoyed to hear that I have been selected to fly the maiden flight,” said the 28-year-old pilot.

Ashwin’s GoAir flight will take off from Delhi at 8.30 am and touch down at Kannur Airport at 11.30 am on Sunday scripting the dawning of a new era in the history of Kannur. The flight will leave for Bengaluru at 1 pm.