Three youths die in accident near Kollam

KOLLAM: Three youths, including two brothers and a neighbour, died when the scooter on which they were travelling hit a tanker lorry on the National Highway 66 at Ramankulangara here on Saturday morning.

Francis (Siddhu, 22), Jose (Sachin, 19) and Sijin, 20, of Vettuthara at Neendakara, died on the spot. Francis and Jose are survived by parents Antony and Annamma, and a brother Alex. Sijin is survived by parents Silvayya and Simila, and two sisters, Sijisha and Sibija. The deceased were fishermen.

The trio was heading to Infant Jesus Cathedral at Thangassery to attend a festival, when their scooter hit a Madurai-bound tanker lorry carrying sulphuric acid around 1.30 am on Saturday. The postmortem examinations were held at the District Hospital. The funeral of the deceased was held at St Sebastian’s Church at Neendakara on Saturday evening.