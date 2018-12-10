Home States Kerala

A communal wall threatening state’s secular fabric: Ramesh Chennithala

He urged the government to clarify the reasons for  persisting with the KPMG  when the company was blacklisted by the European countries and the US. 

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The LDF Government’s women’s human wall scheduled for New Year’s day is a communal wall which will destroy the state’s secular fabric, said Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala.

It is a Hindu wall since the representatives of a few Hindu outfits were invited to the reform movement meeting convened by the Chief Minister, which was made conspicuous by the absence of those belonging to the Muslim or Christrian community, he told reporters here on Sunday. Chennithala sought to know from the government whether Muslim and Christians ought to be kept out of the state’s Renaissance.

According to him, the Chief Secretary(CS) had issued a directive, making it mandatory to all women employees to take part in the human wall. The CS will have to answer the public on this.   

The government had spent Rs 1 crore on celebrations marking the 82nd anniversary of the Temple Entry Proclamation which was a wasteful expenditure, he said.

Assembly may witness stormy session today 

T’Puram: With the indefinite satyagraha by the three UDF MLAs over Sabarimala entering its eighth day, the Assembly session on Monday too could be stormy affair. Though the government asked the Opposition to wind up the satyagraha after the Speaker intervened, the UDF has decided to continue the same. On Sunday, Swami Prakashananda, head of the Sivagiri Mutt visited the three MLAs at the Assembly. With the prohibitory order extended again in Sabarimala, the UDF is planning to increase the agitations in the House. The UDF will demand the government to withdraw the order again. With just four more days remaining for the current session, the government is unlikely to accept the opposition demand.

