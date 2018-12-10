Home States Kerala

Adwaith, Unnikrishnan beat odds to win laurels

Fate might have played a cruel game with their lives.

Published: 10th December 2018 04:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 04:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Fate might have played a cruel game with their lives. But Adwaith Anil and Unnikrishnan were not ready to wallow in self pity. Instead they fought with grit and determination to come up trumps at the state art fest.

Adwaith with his father Anil
| A Sanesh

For Adwaith, a Plus I student of GHSS Kalavoor, Alappuzha, neither mucopolysaccharide nor the spinal cord surgery he underwent a few months ago halted his march to win the mono act competition. “After the surgery we didn’t want to send him to the competition as he can’t stand for a long time. But Adwaith was ready to take the risks. Despite pain, he decided to take part in the competition and that helped him achieve a historic victory,” said a proud father Anil.

For Unnikrishnan, who scripted history by winning mimicry competition for the fourth consecutive time, blindness was never a handicap.

While others learned mimicry by analysing, he learned it through hearing. Awarding the first prize one more time, judges said his performance was outstanding compared to other ‘normal’ students.

Comments

