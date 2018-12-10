Home States Kerala

ARC remedies not quite working for banks in Kerala

ARCs are not finding the Kerala market lucrative enough even while banks such as Federal Bank realise it is better to chase the defaulters themselves rather than selling off the bad loans to the ARCs.

Published: 10th December 2018 04:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

Notes, Money, Currency

Image for representational purpose only.

By Rajesh Abraham
Express News Service

KOCHI: Early last year, Aluva-headquartered Federal Bank was trying to recover Rs 25-crore loan it gave to a resort in Thekkady following a default. It was categorised as a bad loan or non-performing asset (NPA) in the banking parlance.

“With the help of a High Court order, we took over the resort. We had another company which was willing to buy the property, giving us the comfort to go ahead with the takeover plan,” said R Harikrishna Pisharady, who heads Federal Bank’s loan recovery wing. Fearing the resort will change hands soon, two brothers of the promoter came forward and cleared the loans. “We transferred the ownership to them,” said Pisharady.

In yet another case, a student-loan NPA case was pursued successfully after the bank found from the defaulter’s Facebook profile that he was financially sound with a secure job. The borrower had been evading repayment by telling the bank he was jobless and struggling to make ends meet.

When the concept of Asset Reconstruction Company (ARC), allowed by the government in 2016, was brought in, many thought it would help banks get rid of the ballooning NPAs. 

However, ARCs are not finding the Kerala market lucrative enough even while banks such as Federal Bank realise it is better to chase the defaulters themselves rather than selling off the bad loans to the ARCs, where the margins are wafer thin.

In perhaps one of the earliest deals by an ARC in Kerala, Anil Ambani-backed Reliance ARC bought Rs 130-crore student loan from the erstwhile State Bank of Travancore in 2015 for Rs 63 crore while in another deal, Mumbai-based Edelweiss ARC bought a portion of the bad debt of Dewa Properties, which had a prime plot at Marine Drive in Kochi.

Edelweiss CMD Sibi Antony said the Dewa deal was just a “one-off” and ARCs are staying off the Kerala market due to the high registration costs here. 
He said the transaction cost was in the region of 7-12 per cent of the total deal in Kerala compared to the fixed amount of just Rs 1-2 lakh per transaction in Mumbai.

Sibi said the ARCs buy the bad loans from a bank by way of an assignment. “The assignment needs to be registered and charges need to be modified,” he said, explaining the Union Finance Ministry had written to the states on the need to bring down the registration charges to zero. “But Kerala and some other states haven’t done that till now,” Sibi said.

Industry officers said South Indian Bank and Federal Bank have sold small parcels of bad loans to ARCs, but the market is not very active. Other ARCs who have bought bundles of bad loans from the banks include JM Financial ARC and Phoenix ARC of the Kotak Mahindra Group, in addition to Edelweiss ARC and Reliance ARC.
Pisharady said selling the bad loan portfolio to ARCs does not make sense for the banks if they can pursue the matter themselves.

“Besides taking a big cut, the ARCs will take seven to eight years to give the full amount. From our experience, we’ve found we can pursue bad loans more effectively through talks and negotiations. We’ve more people on the ground than the ARCs,” he said.

Mathew Antony, an expert on mediation and conflict resolutions, said Kerala is a legally aware state and the people know more about their constitutional and legitimate rights than anywhere in the country. Also, the margin of profit is very thin.

“To take a chunk of bad debts, the cost of capital will work out to about 15-17 per cent. So, it’ll need returns of 27-28 per cent to make the ARC business very profitable,” said Antony. “It’s very difficult to get that kind of returns,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Federal Bank (NPA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp