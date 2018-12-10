Battling odds, Shifna bags ‘A’ grade in mimicry

Gopika I S By

Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Shifna, a blind artist from Thiruvananthapuram, is leaving her last Kerala State School Kalolsavam on a happy note. She had come in second place in Thiruvananthapuram and she went for an appeal. The appeal was accepted and later it was cancelled as per government directive to reduce the number of appeals.

However, Shifna was not ready to go down without a fight. They went to Lokayukta who gave them the go-ahead to participate in competition. On Sunday, in the girls’ mimicry competition of Higher Secondary category, Shifna’s performance was one of the best and she bagged an ‘A’ grade, proving the judges who gave her second spot wrong.

Shifna has been participating in mimicry contest for the past five years. The student of MVHSS Thundathil wants to pursue mimicry as a career.

She started her tryst with mimicry in Class VII with small efforts and slowly mastered the art. She only had guidance in doing DJ which was given by Kallara Anil.