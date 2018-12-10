Home States Kerala

CM Pinarayi Vijayan takes a dig at UDF Governments

Prabhu lavished praise on the manner in which the airport is built and he expressed the hope Kerala will be able to  attract more and more travellers following the inauguration of KIAL.

Published: 10th December 2018 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The joyous mood at the inauguration of the airport, however, did not deter Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan from taking a dig at the previous UDF governments for the “unjustifiable delay” in completing the work.

“The idea of an airport was first introduced by the E K Nayanar government and the time took to get it realised is unjustifiable,” said Pinarayi.

He mentioned former Union Minister C M Ibrahim, Captain Krishnan Nair and E V K Nambiar, but attacked the UDF which ruled the state between 2001 and 2006 “for doing nothing on the project.”

He said it was the LDF Government (2006-2011) which ensured the project started moving, but again the UDF government delayed the work. The CM also ridiculed them for inaugurating the airport even before completing the work.

Pinarayi said the government has started primary study regarding the construction of another airport at Erumeli, but added it has made its stand clear to the Union Government about the move to privatise the Trivandrum International Airport.

“There’s no need to privatise the Trivandrum Airport,” said Pinarayi. 
Prabhu lavished praise on the manner in which the airport is built and he expressed the hope Kerala will be able to  attract more and more travellers following the inauguration of KIAL.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
E K Nayanar government C M Ibrahim Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp