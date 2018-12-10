Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan to open Nissan digital hub on Monday

The hub will focus on building new-age digital capabilities to enhance customer experiences, product development, connectivity and security for autonomous, connected and electric vehicles. 

Published: 10th December 2018 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Nissan chief infomation officer Tony Thomas speaking to reporters about the company’s new facility at Technopark in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Japanese automotive major Nissan is all set to function formally from the state-of-the-art facility at Technopark from Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the facility at Yamuna building in Technopark phase - III at 4 pm. 

On Sunday, Tony Thomas, the Chief Information Officer, Nissan, spoke to reporters and introduced the new office premises. 

During the interaction, Tony said the current employee strength in the capital has touched 350. He said the company is planning to increase the strength to 500 by this financial year. According to Tony, the Thiruvananthapuram facility would be home for 50 per cent of Nissan’s worldwide digital workforce. 
“Our focus areas are Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity and data science. The work here will support technology enabling of electric and autonomous cars for Nissan. Moreover, Nissan vendors will also add more employees here in this facility. Preliminary work has started at the proposed campus at Technocity,” he said. 

Nissan has appointed Suja Chandy as managing director for Nissan Digital India. She will be responsible for the operations of Nissan’s first Global Digital Hub in India. 

The hub will focus on building new-age digital capabilities to enhance customer experiences, product development, connectivity and security for autonomous, connected and electric vehicles. 

For the state’s IT industry, Nissan’s arrival is a shot in the arm for the government to attract global companies and retain top talents. Nissan and its automaking partners, Renault SA and Mitsubishi Motors Corp, have plans to launch 17 electric models to achieve annual vehicle sales totalling 14 million units by 2022, compared with 10.6 million units in 2017.

Union Minister of State for Tourism Alphons Kannanthanam, Japanese Ambassador to India Kenji Hiramatsu, Shashi Tharoor MP and Tony Thomas will attend the meet.

SIAM proposes changes to EV Policy

Kochi: The recent move of the Kerala government that has set a target of putting 10 lakh electric vehicles (EVs) on road by 2022 for which it has rolled out an electric vehicle policy (EVP) studded with tax holidays and creation of common charging infrastructure is marred by controversy and lopsided approach, said the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). In a statement, SIAM said it feels for two-wheelers, FAME (Faster Adoption and Manufacture of Electric Vehicles) incentive is valid only when the sale is of complete vehicle as tested and approved by the test agency along with advance battery of suitable specification as per level 1 or level 2 guideline. The Kerala government incentive under 3.1.2 will be in conflict with FAME guideline (due to sale of a vehicle without battery). They have recommended section 3.1.2 to be removed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nissan Pinarayi Vijayan Tony Thomas

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp