Flood theme dominates ‘vanchipattu’ competition

The ‘vanchipattu’ competitions in the high school and higher secondary school category were dominated by themes on the flood devastation in the district and its survival. 

Published: 10th December 2018 04:24 AM

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The ‘vanchipattu’ competitions in the high school and higher secondary school category were dominated by themes on the flood devastation in the district and its survival. 

The Nair Samajam Higher Secondary School of Mannar in Alappuzha bagged ‘A’ grade in the HSS category. In the 10-member team, seven were from the flood-affected Pandnad in Alappuzha.

Anandhu, a team member, said: “I stayed in ä flood-affected house for two days and it was an unforgettable incident in my life.” We are passionate about ‘vanchipattu’ as the heritage of Aranmula and Pampa runs deep in our blood,” he said. Hundreds of people reached at the Carmel Auditorium to view the competition.

