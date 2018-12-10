Improved governance meet from today

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Delegates from nine states and five union territories from southern and western India will participate in a regional conference on ‘Good Governance: Focus on Aspirational Districts’ on December 10 and 11. Governor P Sathasivam will inaugurate the event on Monday at 11.30 am at Hotel Uday Suites, Shangumugham, organised by the Central government’s Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, together with the state government.

Chief secretary Tom Jose and Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances secretary K V Eapen will address the inaugural and valedictory sessions.

The conference will kick off with presentations on effective governance and transformation of aspirational districts, followed by panel discussions. On day two, presentations will be made on good governance initiatives which were conferred the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration, and other national and international awards. It aims to have a common platform to share experiences in the formulation and implementation of best practices in governance.