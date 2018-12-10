Home States Kerala

In crutches, Soubagya helps her Oppana team get ‘A’ grade

 Everyone was perplexed when Soubagya S of Government Boys HSS Thevally, Kollam, came to the stage with the help of crutches for the Oppana performance.

Published: 10th December 2018 04:21 AM

Students of St Joseph’s Anglo Indian Girls HSS, Kozhikode, performing group dance in the HS category at the State School Arts Festival in Alappuzha on Sunday | A Sanesh

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Everyone was perplexed when Soubagya S of Government Boys HSS Thevally, Kollam, came to the stage with the help of crutches for the Oppana performance.  It was difficult for her to utter any word, let alone sing a song, owing to the pain on her leg which was fractured when she met with an accident three days ago in Kollam.

But to the astonishment of everyone who gathered around the main venue, the HSS student sang effortlessly, masking her pain. It’s no small feat, given the fact that she is all set to undergo a major surgery on her leg on Monday. And her indomitable spirit helped her team secure A grade in the competition. Soubagya fractured her leg when her scooter, with her father riding pillion, was hit by a car in Kollam.  “She was the lead singer in our team.

If she did not attend the competition, it would affect the entire team. The doctors advised against travelling from Kollam to Alappuzha to participate in the event. But she herself expressed her willingness to perform. In fact, she did not even get enough time to practice,” said her mother after the performance. The surgery was scheduled for Saturday, but postponed to Monday so that she could take part in the competition. “We are really happy that she rejoined us in spite of the accident and the consequent fracture and the pain,” said a team member.

