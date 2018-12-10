Maoist operation to get fillip with Centre approving SRE fund to state

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The anti-Maoist operation of the Kerala police will soon get a fillip as the Centre will allocate more funds to equip the force to handle counter operations under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has accorded top priority to Kerala’s anti-Maoist operation after listing three districts – Malappuram, Palakkad and Wayanad — under the SRE scheme.

As per MHA records, while Kerala, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have three districts each listed for the SRE scheme, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have only two and one districts respectively.

According to police officers, the paucity of financial resources will never be a hindrance to anti-Maoist operations in the state.

“The SRE fund can be utilised to equip the state police with latest communication systems, stores and state-of-the-art operational vehicles and weapons,” the officers said.

Currently, special commando units of the state police are being used for anti-Maoist combing operations in the forest areas of Wayanad, Malappuram and Palakkad.

“The SRE funds are provided to the state government to enable them to take up anti-Maoist operations effectively,” the officer said.

As per the revised guidelines of the MHA for SRE scheme, among other things, the fund could also be utilised for the rehabilitation of a hardcore, underground Naxalite cadre and a member of Dalam who surrenders in accordance with the comprehensive surrender and rehabilitation policy being implemented by the state government.

It can be utilised to meet the expenditure incurred by Village Defence Committee/Nagarik Suraksha Samiti comprising local youth for the creation of security-related infrastructure in the village and also for premium for insurance of police personnel engaged in anti-Naxalite operations.