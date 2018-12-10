Mime on violin artist Balabhaskar’s life leaves audience in tears

Gopika IS By

ALAPPUZHA: The mime competition in the 59th Kerala school Kalosavam saw two performances in the high school section that left the audience in tears.

The students of GBHSS Thirur and Gandhiji English Medium school, Santhigram, in Erattayar, enacted the story of late violin artist Balabhaskar whose untimely death in a road accident in October shocked the music lovers in the state.

The mime started off with a road accident and went on to tell the story of his marriage and the couple’s long wait for a child. The teams effectively presented the major causes of road accidents through the act. His music, which was played throughout the act, touched the audience present at the Lajanath Muhamadiya HS Auditorium here.

Same coach

Interestingly, both the schools were trained by Gafoor Abhinaya and the acts were similar. “It is the presentation that matters. We had practised something else, but we wanted this act to be a tribute to the violinist whose music carved a niche in the hearts of many. We dealt with the issue of safe driving too,” said Gafoor. Gandhiji English Medium school is participating in the mime competition for the 15th time and they have secured A grade all 15 times.