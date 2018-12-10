Nod to develop super speciality facilities at government hospitals

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has given an administrative sanction of Rs 9.85 crore for developing super speciality facilities and strengthening of emergency medical care at select district/general hospitals. According to officials, super speciality facilities in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode General Hospitals (GH) will be strengthened at a cost of Rs 5 crore.

A total of Rs 4.85 crore has been sanctioned for improving the emergency medical care facilities at Kollam, Nedumangad and Palakkad District Hospitals (DH) and Neyyattinkara and Alappuzha General Hospitals (GH).

At the same time, Health Department officials said that the proposals for the said projects have to be revised in view of the government’s instruction to make 20 per cent cut in plan schemes owing to the devastating floods. As per the annual plan budget 2018-19, an amount of Rs 13 crore has been earmarked for the strengthening of emergency medical care and an amount of Rs 20 crore was allocated for developing the super speciality facilities.