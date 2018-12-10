Rohingyas’ arrival: Coastal police into combing operations in Kerala

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: State coastal police DIG K P Philip said: “We haven’t received any specific information about Rohingyas’ arrival on fishing trawlers. Yet we’re into combing operations randomly checking trawlers that operate off the state coast. We’ve also directed the ‘Kadalora Jagratha Samithis’ (coastal local alert groups) to keep an eye on suspicious activities.”

In the last one month alone, at least six boats with refugees on board were intercepted by enforcement agencies.

Intelligence wings suspect fishing trawlers from Indian coast are picking up them midsea from the boats which carry them from Myanmar coast. According to them, the southeast coast, from Orissa to Karnataka, is highly vulnerable as boats from Myanmar have easy access to fishing boats operating from these states.