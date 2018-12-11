8 days into his hunger strike, A N Radhakrishnan arrested

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for the past eight days, was arrested and admitted to Medical college hospital after his health worsened on Monday.

BJP, which upped its ante against the LDF government’s anti-Sabarimala policies, deputed party national executive member and former state president C K Padmanabhan to continue the indefinite hunger strike.

“Radhakrishnan was arrested and removed to Medical College hospital after eight days of hunger strike and is replaced by our senior most leader Padmanabhan.

The party machinery is also geared up for the fight and we support the agitation carried out by the Sabarimala Karma Samithi in the right earnest,” said BJP state president P S Sreedharan Pillai.

“BJP leaders are leading the agitation from the front. It’s only because of the spirited resistance and fight of the Ayyappa devotees that the government has not yet allowed women of restricted age to enter the hill shrine,” said M P Sumesh, BJP Thalassery Mandalam committee member, who is in the capital along with a group of party workers and leaders to express solidarity with the fasting leaders.