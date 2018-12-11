Assembly adjourned after Opposition UDF's protest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Assembly was adjourned on Monday after the Opposition UDF disrupted the proceedings demanding the government ’s intervention to settle the indefinite dharna being staged by its members.The adjournment announcement came at 32 minutes, halfway through the question hour. Shortly after Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan began the proceedings of question hour, UDF MLAs, shouting slogans, trooped to the well of the Assembly.

They stood there holding placards and a banner demanding the revoking of Section 144 in Sabarimala. The Speaker asked the UDF members whether it was fair to disrupt the proceedings everyday. He also recalled Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s previous announcement that they would protest outside the House but cooperate with the legislative business.

The Speaker then continued the proceedings and asked Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran to reply to a question. The furious Opposition further raised placards and banners disrupting the Speaker’s vision. At 9.15 am Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan went out of the House. Later, Opposition members P K Basheer, Hibi Eden and Anwar Sadath climbed the Speaker’s podium, following which Sreeramakrishnan announced the cancellation of question hour. He also directed the ministers to table their reply to the submissions.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan , who then returned to the House, presented the demands for grants for his portfolios, followed by other ministers. All the demands were passed amidst the uproar. Ahead of the Assembly meeting , the Speaker had held a discussion with Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala for the smooth conduct of the House, but to no avail.

57 acres of land reclaimed after Act amendment

T’Puram: A total of 57 acres of land was reclaimed after the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland (Amendment) Act, 2008, came into effect, Revenue Minister E Chandrasekharan informed the Assembly on Monday. Four thousand four hundred and twenty-four applications were received for reclaiming paddy land for house construction.

Eight hundred and seventy-seven applicants were given sanction. The minister said village officers have been asked to process applications for land mutation on an urgent basis. Deputy tahsildars have been given powers to settle the applications soon. The maximum number of applications were settled in Malappuram (1,61,456) and the minimum in Palakkad (8,534). The maximum number of pending applications was in Kollam (37,455).

Maximum Flood Level

The PWD will revise the maximum flood level of rivers and other water bodies in the backdrop of the recent floods, Works Minister G Sudhakaran said. New bridges will be designed and constructed as per revised MFL. Sudhakaran said a special bitumen mix is being developed by Kerala Highway Research Institute. The mix can be used to fill potholes even in extreme conditions like heavy rains.

Transport Minister A K Saseendran said 813 KSRTC buses have been shunted for repair works.

Action against five IPS officers

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that his government has taken action against five IPS officers. They are Jacob Thomas, E J Jayaraj, R Nishanthini, A V George and P A Valsan.