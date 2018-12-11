Home States Kerala

Senior Congress leader and Former minister C N Balakrishnan dies at 84

Senior Congress leader and former Kerala Minister C.N. Balakrishnan died at a private hospital here due to pneumonia, party sources said on Tuesday. He was 87.

Published: 11th December 2018 01:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Oommen Chandy and C N Balakrishnan. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Former minister and senior Congress leader C N Balakrishnan, 84, passed away here late on Monday night. He was undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a private hospital here. Balakrishnan was the cooperation and khadi minister in the Oommen Chandy government.

Once known as a close confidante of former Chief Minister K Karunakaran, Balakrishnan also served the party as the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee’s treasurer and Thrissur DCC president.

A native of Puzhakkal, Balakrishnan became active in politics through Bhoodan Movement. Balakrishnan first contested for an Assembly seat at 75 in 2011 and won from Wadakkanchery. He is survived by wife Thankamani and daughters C B Geetha and Mini Balram.

