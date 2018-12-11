Home States Kerala

Governor reconstitutes search panel to appoint VCs for Cusat, MG University

The VC post of Cusat and National University of Advanced Legal Studies fell vacant in October while MG University had been headless for quite some time.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor P Sathasivam, who is the Chancellor of all universities in the state, has reconstituted a three-member search committee for the selection of new vice-chancellors at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) and MG University. With this, the earlier committees have been dissolved. 

The three-member search committee to select new Cusat VC had former Kerala University VC B Ekbal as Cusat nominee, JNU VC M Jagadish Kumar as UGC nominee and Chief Secretary Tom Jose as the government nominee. Express has reported on the delay in the selection of VCs of three universities including Cusat and MG University. 

The VC post of Cusat and National University of Advanced Legal Studies fell vacant in October while MG University had been headless for quite some time. Though search committees had been constituted and the process of inviting applications had begun, the process was abandoned mid-way. The search committees were dismissed after various allegations cropped up.

