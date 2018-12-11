Police, BJP workers clash in capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three policemen and a two women activists were injured when the BJP district committee’s Secretariat march turned violent here on Monday. The party had organised the march to protest against the government’s refusal to take steps to end the ongoing hunger strike by party state general secretary A N Radhakrishnan.

A N Radhakrishnan

To protest against the police action, the party has called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the district on Tuesday.Scores of protesters including women reached the Secretariat’s main gate around 12.15 pm raising slogans against the government.

When they tried to push back the barricades, the police used water cannons to disperse them. The police twice used the water jets, and later fired grenade and tear gas shells to dissuade the protesters.

BJP calls hartal: The BJP has called a dawn-to-dusk hartal in Thiruvananthapuram district on Tuesday to protest the police action on party activists. BJP leaders said it will be a peaceful protest. Owing to the hartal, all examinations scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed. The time and date will be announced later. BJP said 12 of its supporters including a woman have been hospitalised following the police action.