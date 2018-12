Rescheduling of train services due to track doubling at Chingavanam

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As part of yard remodelling works at Chingavanam Railway Station in connection with doubling works between Changanassery and Chingavanam, the following major changes in train services will be introduced from December 12 to 23.

Train diversions

Train No 17229 Thiruvananthapuram-Hyderabad Sabari Express will be diverted between Kayamkulam -Ernakulam. It will run via Alappuzha-Ernakulam Jn- Ernakulam North on all days from Dec 12 to 23.

Train No 12626 New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Kerala Express will be diverted between Ernakulam–Kayamkulam. It will run via Alappuzha-Ernakulam Jn- Ernakulam North all days from Dec 12 to 23.

Train No16650 Nagercoil-Mangalore Parasuram Express will be diverted between Kayamkulam-Ernakulam. It will run via Alappuzha-Ernakulam Jn-Ernakulam North on December 22.

Train No 16382 Kanyakumari-Mumbai CSMT Jayanthi Express will be diverted between Kayamkulam-Ernakulam. It will run via Alappuzha-Ernakulam Jn-Ernakulam North on Dec 22.

Train No 12202 Kochuveli-Lokmanyatilak Express will be diverted between Kayamkulam-Ernakulam to run via Alappuzha-Ernakulam Jn-Ernakulam North on December 13, 16, 20 and 23.

Train No 22659 Kochuveli-Dehradun Weekly Express will be diverted between Kayamkulam-Ernakulam. It will run via Alappuzha-Ernakulam Jn-Ernakulam North on December 14 and 21.

Train No 16526 KSR Bengaluru-Kanyakumari Island Express will be diverted between Ernakulam –Kayamkulam. It will run via Ernakulam North-Ernakulam Jn-Alappuzha on Dec 22.

Train No 12081 Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Janshatabdi Express will be diverted between Ernakulam – Kayamkulam. It will run via Ernakulam North-Ernakulam Jn-Alappuzha on December 13,14,15,17,18, 20, 21 and 22.

Train No 22654 Hazrat Nizamuddin-T’Puram Express will be diverted between Ernakulam –Kayamkulam. It will run via Ernakulam North-Ernakulam Jn-Alappuzha on December 12 and 19.

Train No 22660 Dehradun-Kochuveli Express will be diverted between Ernakulam –Kayamkulam. It will run via Ernakulam North-Ernakulam Jn-Alappuzha on December 12 and 19.

Train No. 18567 Visakhapatnam-Kollam Weekly Express will be diverted to run via Ernakulam North-Ernakulam Jn-Alappuzha on December 14 and 21.

Cancellation

The following passenger trains will be fully cancelled from December 12-23.

Train No 56394 Kollam-Kottayam Passenger.

Train No 56393 Kottayam-Kollam Passenger.

Train No 56387 Ernakulam-Kayamkulam Passenger via Kottayam.

Train No 56388 Kayamkulam-Ernakulam Passenger via Kottayam.

Train No 56381 Ernakulam-Kayamkualm Passenger via Alappuzha.

Train No 56382 Kayamkulam-Ernakulam Passenger via Alappuzha.

Train No 56303 Ernakulam-Alappuzha Passenger.

MEMU trains to be cancelled on mentioned dates

Train No 66300 Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU via Kottayam. From December 12-14, 16-21, 23 .

Train No 66301 Ernakulam-Kollam MEMU via Kottayam. From December 12-14, 16-21, 23.

Train No 66307 Ernakulam-Kollam MEMU via Kottayam. From December 13-18, 20-23.

Train No 66308 Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU via Kottayam. From December 13-18, 20-23.