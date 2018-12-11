Shashi Tharoor files defamation case against Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has filed a criminal defamation case against Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here for calling him a murder-accused. Prasad made the derisive comment against the Thiruvananthapuram MP allegedly during a presser on October 28 and repeated it in a tweet.

The minister was apparently alluding to the case involving Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar’s mysterious death at The Leela in New Delhi over which the UN Under Secretary General-turned-politico has been charged under IPC Sections on cruelty and abetment of suicide.

The defamation case was lodged after Tharoor’s demand for an unconditional and written apology was turned down by the Union Minister. The defamation suit alleged Prasad lied with a malicious intent to defame Tharoor by deliberately addressing him as a murderer.