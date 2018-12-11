Wall of women: Govt creating communal wedge, says Cong

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: State Congress president Mullappally Ramachandran has said that Pinarayi government is trying to form the Wall of Women spending crores of rupees and creating a communal wedge. The government is doing this even without making a blueprint for the flood-devastated state, he said.

He pointed out that giving responsibilities to chief secretary and district collectors for the formation of Wall of Women is highly deplorable. According to him, the government is forcing Kudumbashree women, school children, anganwadi workers, Asha workers, employment guarantee scheme workers, etc. to be part of the wall by threatening them.

“This is highly objectionable. Even children receiving VIPs in a programme amounts to breaking children’s rights and abusing them,” he said.Mullappally said that there has never been a Chief Minister in the history of the state “who has shown this much disrespect to the Kerala society.

“The CM and the Health Minister should first provide security to the women of their home district Kannur. The CM should clarify as to which organisation the accused in the gang rape of a girl in Kannur district belong to. In almost all women abuse cases in the state, at least one CPM worker is in the list of the accused. While the government keeps spending crores of rupees on advertisements for women empowerment, there are several cases of party men becoming accused in sex abuse cases,” he said.