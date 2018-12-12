IFFK to draw to a close tomorrow; Meenakshi Shede praises Malayalam cinema

By Express News Service

The 23rd edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is set to come to a befitting end on Thursday. The fest enthralled movie buffs with an enticing array of movies. Over 160 internationally-acclaimed movies were screened at 13 theatres across the city.

Asghar Farhadi’s ‘Everybody Knows’ was the opening film. This year too, sessions such as ‘In Conversation’, ‘Open Forums’ saw discussions on cinema. As many as 14 movies competed in the

International Competition category. A total of four Indian movies vied for the top honour. To infuse a spirit of rebuilding among people in the backdrop of the floods, six movies were screened under the package of ‘The Human Spirit: Films on Hope and Rebuilding’.

As many as 90 films from around the world were screened in the 'World Cinema' category. The ‘Potpourri India’ package saw the screening of as many as six films from various parts of the country.

Sessions on filmmaking were also held. The cinematography Master Class was led by Anil Mehta. A

tribute to late violinist Bala Bhaskar was also organised in the form of musical evenings. Under ‘Remembering the Master: Milos Forman’, six of his creations were screened. Master filmmaker Ingmar Bergman was given a tribute by the screening of eight of his films in the ‘Celebrating Ingmar Bergman’ package.

Everyone has the capability to attain enlightenment: Tashi Gyeltshen

Everyone has the capability to attain ‘Bodhicitta’ or enlightenment, Bhutanese filmmaker Tashi Gyeltshen said on the sidelines of a discussion of his movie 'The Red Phallus'. “A man always has the

capability of belonging in two different extremes at the same time; like a quest to achieve nirvana or experience enlightenment can be one and he turning himself into a rapist can be the other. It never ceases to amaze me how the very same extremes exist within the same man,” he said.

Malayalam cinema is pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema: Meenakshi Shede

Regional film industries like Malayalam and Bengali are pushing the boundaries of Indian Cinema very daringly, said journalist, film writer and critic Meenakshi Shede.

“Mainstream films like Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Raazi’ are tremendous contributions to feminism in Indian cinema. The film embeds issues of feminism into a much larger context and opens up a lot more

dialogue through the ideology of patriotism which addresses a lot of socio-religious and political issues.

Films like these explore the history of women’s contribution in a war situation,” Shede said, talking about ‘Feminist Turn in Indian Cinema’ in the Open Forum session. She said filmmaker Anjali Menon’s movies are 'absolutely marvellous'.

“What she brings to Indian cinema is very sophisticated,” Shede said.

Competition screenings

The sixth day of the film festival will screen as many as 11 movies under the 'International Competition' category. Five of them, including ‘Sudani from Nigeria’ (Kairali, 11.30 am), will have their final screenings on Wednesday.

‘Tale of the Sea’ (Kairali, 9 am); ‘The Graveless’ (Kairali, 3 pm), ‘The Silence’ (Kairali, 6 pm), ‘El Angel’ (Tagore,8 pm), ‘Widow of Silence’ (Dhanya, 9:30 am), ‘Debt’ (Dhanya, 3 pm), ‘The Bed’ (Dhanya, 6 pm), ‘The Dark Room’ (New Screen 2, 6 pm), ‘The Red Phallus’ (New Screen 3, 3:15 pm), and ‘Poisonous Roses’ (Sree Padmanabha, 6 pm), will be screened.