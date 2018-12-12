Vice Admiral A K Chawla visits Cheriya Kadamakudy

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As the culminating event of the Navy Day activities, Vice Admiral AK Chawla, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Southern Naval Command, and Sapana Chawla, President, Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA), visited Cheriya Kadamakudy on Tuesday.

The children of the village had more reason to cheer, as a children’s park, with modern play equipment, was inaugurated by Sapana Chawla.

Vice Admiral A K Chawla reviewed the progress of the three houses under reconstruction by Southern Naval Command, at a cost of Rs 23 lakh, as part of the rehabilitation activities announced by the Chief of the Naval Staff in the aftermath of the mid-August floods. He also gifted wooden cots to 30 aged residents of the village.

During the interaction, the issue of the movement of patients across the bridge was raised by the residents. The Vice Admiral promptly offered a stretcher and wheelchair. The Navy will continue with its rehabilitation efforts by sponsoring the roof renewal of five houses, which will be completed before the onset of monsoon. They were accompanied by other senior officers.