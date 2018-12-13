Home States Kerala

Assembly passes amended Fishermen Debt Relief Commission Bill

The Assembly passed the Kerala Fishermen Debt Relief Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2018, on Wednesday.

Published: 13th December 2018 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Assembly (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Assembly passed the Kerala Fishermen Debt Relief Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2018, on Wednesday. As per the new bill, the Commission will have the powers to recommend the government to take over the debt of fishermen and to issue orders to the Fishermen Cooperative Society for sanctioning new loans to the fishermen.

The bill also recommends disciplinary action against those, other than institutional creditor and financial institution, who act against the order or award issued by the government or the commission in relation to the settlement of loans taken for fishing equipment that are damaged due to sea erosion or other disasters. The commission could impose a fine not exceeding `1 lakh and recommend the government to take prosecution proceedings. 

Meanwhile, it has been found that when the said bill was considered by the subject committee concerned a dissent note was presented by A P Anil Kumar MLA. 

In his note, the MLA notes that considering the collateral damage inflicted by Cyclone Ockhi and floods there is a need to extend the debt relief to nine more years (that is from December 31, 2007 to December 31, 2016).

Inadequate security of ATMs

T’Puram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said it had come to the notice of the government that the ATM kiosks in the state were operating without adequate security. According to the chief minister, in the wake of recent incidents of attempted ATM heist, adequate directions were given to the bank authorities to appoint security personnel, install CCTV cameras at kiosks and ensure their operational efficiency. He also added that the police have been instructed to step up their vigil.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Fishermen Debt Relief Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp