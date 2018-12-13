BPCL oil refinery, Apollo Tyres bag energy awards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BPCL’s Kochi oil refinery and Apollo Tyres have shared the State Energy Conservation Awards 2018 in the large-scale energy consumers’ category. Electro Mineral division of Carborundum Univeral won the commendation certificate.

Milma’s Wayanad dairy won the award in the medium-scale energy consumer category.

IOC’s Indane bottling plant, Kochi, won the award in the small-scale energy consumers category. Bharat Earth Movers Ltd, Palakkad, won the commendation certificate.

Lisie Hospital, Ernakulam, and Poovar Island Resort, Thiruvananthapuram, shared the award in the building category. Tata Consultancy Services, Kochi, won the commendation certificate.

Winners all

PK Baiju, Sreenilayam, Koodali is the winner in the individual category. Winners in the institutions/organisations category are Government Industrial Training Institute for Women, Kozhikode, and St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam. Commendation certificate will be given to ICAR-Central Institute for Fisheries Technology, Kochi, and Thrissur Corporation’s Electricity Department.