Communal hate campaign: 60 cases registered in past 30 months

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police have registered 60 cases across the state in the past 30 months against those involved in propagating hatred with an intention to create communal conflagration. Of the 60 cases, 44 were registered for posting hate content on social media, while four were against those who delivered hate speeches. Two were for writing communally polarising content.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly that the police have been monitoring organisations and individuals involved in running hate campaigns. The Intelligence apparatus has been strengthened by imparting training to the personnel with the help of the Intelligence Bureau.

To monitor hate propagation through new media, the police will set up Open Source Intelligence Monitoring System in Kochi, for which administrative sanction for `50 lakh has been accorded. Social Media Lab and Internet Monitoring Hardware will also be set up in Kozhikode for which administrative sanction for Rs 1 crore has been accorded.