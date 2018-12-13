Home States Kerala

Communal hate campaign: 60 cases registered in past 30 months

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly that the police have been monitoring organisations and individuals involved in running hate campaigns.

Published: 13th December 2018 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 02:26 AM   |  A+A-

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala  Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The police have registered 60 cases across the state in the past 30 months against those involved in propagating hatred with an intention to create communal conflagration. Of the 60 cases, 44 were registered for posting hate content on social media, while four were against those who delivered hate speeches. Two were for writing communally polarising content.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly that the police have been monitoring organisations and individuals involved in running hate campaigns. The Intelligence apparatus has been strengthened by imparting training to the personnel with the help of the Intelligence Bureau.

To monitor hate propagation through new media, the police will set up Open Source Intelligence Monitoring System in Kochi, for which administrative sanction for `50 lakh has been accorded. Social Media Lab and Internet Monitoring Hardware will also be set up in Kozhikode for which administrative sanction for Rs 1 crore has been accorded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Communal hatred Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp