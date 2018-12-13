Home States Kerala

Kerala assembly witnesses unprecedented developments in its history as ruling MLAs disrupt proceedings

The assembly witnessed tumultuous scenes as the opposition members and the ruling side locked horn over the proposed ‘women wall’ in the state.

Kerala assembly house. | PTI

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Assembly on Thursday witnessed unprecedented developments in its history when ruling MLAs disrupted assembly proceedings over a remark by opposition deputy leader MK Muneer, who termed the proposed Women's Wall a communal wall.

With pandemonium prevailing in the House, the session was suspended for some time and later adjourned sine die.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his speech under Rule 50 at the Assembly clarified that the women wall is indeed a step to protect the renaissance values the state has been cherishing from long ago. 

It is a practical intervention by the state to save the gender equality and it will blunt the propaganda being spread by a section to take the state to a dark age. He also taunted M K Muneer who takes up the issue on the floor.

As soon as MK Muneer began his speech, he termed the proposed movement a communal wall,  which led to LDF legislators protesting.  When the attempt to pacify the opposition side failed, Speaker suspended the proceedings and went for a temporary break.

Although the House assembled shortly after the break, the commotion continued with ruling side aggressively defending the chief minister, forcing the opposition to boycott the day’s proceedings. The House also witnessed a melee when a section of MLAs engaged in verbal duel leading to a minor scuffle. 

Earlier, the Opposition members walked out of the assembly when the Question Hour began in the morning over Sabarimala issue.

Though the opposition members sought government intervention into the fast by three UDF MLAs, the state government turned a blind eye to their demand which provoked the opposition to go for a walkout.

As soon as the opposition boycotted the Zero hour, the Speaker quickly ran through the proceedings and adjourned the House.

