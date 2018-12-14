‘A festival noted for simplicity’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan said the present edition of the IFFK was noted for its simplicity. “But quality wasn’t compromised. The audience was happy with the selection of films,” he said.

Balan said the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry’s denial of censor exemption to Iranian director Majid Majidi’s ‘Muhammad: The Messenger of God’ was unfortunate. “It left a vacuum at the festival. However, the government or the Chalachitra Academy were not adamant to show the film after the Union Government’s decision,” he said.

Agriculture Minister V S Sunil Kumar, Mayor V K Prasanth, Iranian director Majid Majidi, film critic Meghachandra Kongbam, director Kumar Shahani, Chalachitra Academy chairman Kamal and vice-chairman Bina Paul attended the event.