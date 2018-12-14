Another misstep from Sports Minister E P Jayarajan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After his much-trolled Mohammad Ali gaffe, where he mistook the US boxer for a Malayali sportsman, Sports Minister E P Jayarajan made another slip when he wrongly referred to former Indian football team captain I M Vijayan as M N Vijayan. He was replying to a question from Kovoor Kunjumon MLA in the Assembly on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the minister said the state government is actively considering inviting England-based Chelsea Football Club to nurture aspiring footballers in the state.