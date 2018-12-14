Case against K M Shaji for intimidatory speech

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Kannur police have registered a case against IUML leader K M Shaji for intimidating prime witnesses in the case in connection with the disqualification of his election from Azheekode constituency. The case was registered for his threatening remarks against Kannur Deputy Tahsildar K V Shaju and Town SI Sreejith Koderi, at a meeting held last week at Kannur Stadium Corner.

Both Shaju and Sreejith Koderi are the official witnesses in the case in which pamphlets spreading communal sentiments were allegedly recovered from the house of Valapatanam panchayat president Manorama. In the meeting, Shaji had termed both Shaju and Sreejith as the coolies of the CPM.

He alleged the duo had misused their official position as official witnesses in the case to appease the CPM. “Mark my words you bandits, you both will be chained,” he had allegedly said in the meeting.

It is also pointed out by the CPM that Shaji had maligned its district secretary P Jayarajan, LDF candidate M V Nikesh Kumar and A N Shamseer MLA in his speech for conspiring against him.

They said Shaji should not have spoken in that manner in a public meeting when the case is still under the consideration of the court.

MLA files plea in High Court seeking action against police officer

Kochi: K M Shaji MLA on Thursday approached the High Court seeking a directive to initiate action against the former station house officer of Valapattanam police station, “who gave false evidence in the election petition filed by LDF candidate M V Nikesh Kumar”. The High Court had declared the election of Shaji from Azheekode Assembly constituency void, but the Supreme Court stayed the order. Shaji submitted Sreejith Koderi, the then SHO of Valapattanam police, who is now SI of Kannur town police station, had given false evidence, which amounted to an offence under IPC.

Sreejith was examined to prove seizure of pamphlets which were communal in nature from the house of N P Manorama, former president of Valapattanam panchayat. In the cross-examination, he gave a totally incorrect statement knowing it was false. In fact, believing the deposition of Sreejith Koderi, the High Court partly allowed the election petition filed by Nikesh Kumar. Hence, Shaji sought an inquiry into the matter and to initiate prosecution steps against the police officer, according to the plea.