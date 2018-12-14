Case filed against MLA KM Shaji for intimidatory speech

By Express News Service

KANNUR: The Kannur police have registered a case against IUML leader K M Shaji for intimidating prime witnesses in the case in connection with the disqualification of his election from Azheekode constituency. The case was registered for his threatening remarks against Kannur Deputy Tahsildar K V Shaju and Town SI Sreejith Koderi, at a meeting held last week at Kannur Stadium Corner.

Both Shaju and Sreejith Koderi are the official witnesses in the case in which pamphlets spreading communal sentiments were allegedly recovered from the house of Valapatanam panchayat president Manorama.

In the meeting, Shaji had termed both Shaju and Sreejith as the coolies of the CPM. He alleged the duo had misused their official position as official witnesses in the case to appease the CPM. "Mark my words you bandits, you both will be chained," he had allegedly said in the meeting. It is also pointed out by the CPM that Shaji had maligned its district secretary P Jayarajan, LDF candidate MV Nikesh Kumar and A N Shamseer MLA in his speech for conspiring against him. They said Shaji should not have spoken in that manner in a public meeting when the case is still under the consideration of the court.

It was in the light of the High Court verdict disqualifying him that the IUML district committee decided to hold a political explanatory meeting to give Shaji a chance to explain his position.