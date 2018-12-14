Home States Kerala

Church hands over complaint to police

The Malankara Jacobite Syrian Orthodox church authorities said they have handed over the complaint against a Vicar related to the suicide of a woman hailing from Kuzhimattom in Kottayam. 

Published: 14th December 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 02:55 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide
By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Malankara Jacobite Syrian Orthodox church authorities said they have handed over the complaint against a Vicar related to the suicide of a woman hailing from Kuzhimattom in Kottayam. 

“The church conducted an internal inquiry based on the complaint lodged by the husband of the victim before the Kottayam diocese. It requires a few clarifications on the allegations levelled against the Vicar. Hence, we have handed over the complaint to the police. Further action would be initiated based on the police report,” said Malankara Jacobite Syrian Orthodox church spokesperson Fr Johns Abraham Konattu, here on Thursday.

As per the complaint of the husband, the Vicar, who was in charge of the Kuzhimattom church from 2014 to 2017, was in an illicit relationship with his wife. When he confronted them, the   victim and the priest admitted to it.

However, following the mental trauma, his wife committed suicide inside the house after dousing herself with kerosene and setting herself on fire. “We cannot initiate action against a person based on mere allegations from one side. As more clarifications are required we handed over the complaint to the police,” said a church functionary.

TAGS
Malankara Jacobite Syrian Orthodox church Vicar Suicide

