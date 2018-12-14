International Film Festival reaffirms Kerala’s resilience

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Igniting hope and reaffirming the unity, the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) came to an end at here on Thursday. Organised soon after the state witnessed one of the darkest natural calamities of the century, the festival brought to fore the resilience shown by ordinary people.

“Be it in the individual, social or cultural level, festivals help people come together and reaffirm unity. We opted for ‘hope and rebuilding’ as our centre themes and are really overwhelmed at the support extended by delegates for the past one week to the successful organising of this event,” said Bina Paul, Kerala Chalachitra Academy vice-chairperson and artistic director of IFFK.

Coming on the heels of a devastating flood, there were apprehensions from various quarters over the people’s participation and success of the event. The state government initially decided to scrap this year’s edition, but later gave its nod to organise the event. When the government decided not to extend special funds as it normally does, the Academy used own funds and raised additional amount through issuing delegate passes.

“The energy level remains high among Keralites and we are heading to the New Year positively. The success of the festival once again proves that nothing can dampen our spirit. It has reaffirmed that bonding between people can be strengthened further by quality art forms,” Bina said.

Delegates’ Fest

This year’s IFFK was delegate’s fest as Academy raised additional funds through issuing the passes. When 3,000 passes (priced at Rs 2,000) remained unsold even after the inauguration, organisers halved the price and sold passes for Rs 1,000 for three days.

“This resulted in an increase in the number of viewers after the first two days. The technical snag developed at Tagore Theatre, the main venue which resulted in schedule cancellation, and the unsuccessful attempt to implement unreserved ticket system were some of the drawbacks of this year. However, most of the delegates said they were happy with the content.

“Capharnaum, Working Woman, Shoplifters and Kim-Ki Duk’s Human, Time, Space and Human, and Dark Room were some of the fantastic movie screened this year. However, organisers were not able to screen Majid Majidi’s ‘Muhammad The Messanger of God’, which was a big disappointment,” said Prasad K Nair, a movie buff from Malappuram who has attended more than 10 editions of IFFK.

Bina said the organisers were also disappointed that they could not show Majidi’s film.

“It is really sad that during this era of freedom and empowerment, we were not able to screen the movie owing to the censoring issues,” she said.

Media awards

Aravind of ‘Metro Vartha’ daily won the best reporter award (print media) at the 23rd IFFK. TNIE reporter Merin Mariya and N P Muraleekrishnan of ‘Kerala Kaumudi’ won special jury mentions