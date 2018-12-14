Home States Kerala

LDF asks Muneer to withdraw his remark on women’s wall

Despite the assurance, ruling front MLAs continued their protests urging it should be removed from the resolution. With protests continuing, the session was temporarily adjourned.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Raising slogans, Left MLAs disrupted the proceedings and demanded Muneer should withdraw the remark. The IUML leader, however, maintained he would not withdraw the remark and added the government has joined hands with people like Vellappally Natesan and C P Sugathan for the communal wall.

With protests going out of hand, Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan assured the “Chair would look into the remarks and if needed, proper action would be taken.”

When the House reconvened after 40 minutes, the Speaker informed women MLAs have filed a complaint which would be verified and necessary action will be taken. He allowed Muneer to continue with his speech, but asked him to take a call on withdrawing his communal wall remark.Muneer, however, stood by his words, and asserted the movement, ignoring  the contributions made by social leaders from other religions, merits to be called as communal wall. 

“The word communal has been used in the House every day. What’s wrong when I’m using it. I haven’t said anything against women. I didn’t mention women are communal. I’m speaking about the communal wall,” he said. Muneer said UDF is not against the renaissance movement. “Rather, you should think what role did you play in the movement?” he asked Pinarayi, adding the government ignored leaders from other religions who played a major role in shaping today’s Kerala. 

“You have even forgotten what veteran CPM leader V S Achuthanandan said. We stand with VS, in this issue,” he said.

