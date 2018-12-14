By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The latest edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) showed the resurgence of Kerala’s cultural sector after the floods, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. “The conduct of the festival reminded one of the people’s unity during the August floods. Help poured in from various quarters for conducting the festival.

Volunteers and media cell members worked for free,” he said after inaugurating the valedictory function of the festival on Thursday evening. On one side, Kerala faces communal forces which want to take the state back in time to the first decade of the 19th century, the Chief Minister said.

It is hopeful the participation of youngsters in the festival is increasing every year. “The youths who volunteered for the festival are Kerala’s hope. The exposure at the festival will help them to think above the boundaries of religion, caste and country. The IFFK is a cultural energy for Kerala to progress and also helpful to Malayalam cinema,” he said.