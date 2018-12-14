Home States Kerala

Resurgence of Kerala’s cultural sector

It is hopeful the participation of youngsters in the festival is increasing every year.

Published: 14th December 2018 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

IFFK logo used for representation.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The latest edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) showed the resurgence of Kerala’s cultural sector after the floods, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. “The conduct of the festival reminded one of the people’s unity during the August floods. Help poured in from various quarters for conducting the festival. 

Volunteers and media cell members worked for free,” he said after inaugurating the valedictory function of the festival on Thursday evening.  On one side, Kerala faces communal forces which want to take the state back in time to the first decade of the 19th century, the Chief Minister said. 

It is hopeful the participation of youngsters in the festival is increasing every year. “The youths who volunteered for the festival are Kerala’s hope. The exposure at the festival will help them to think above the boundaries of religion, caste and country. The IFFK is a cultural energy for Kerala to progress and also helpful to Malayalam cinema,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Film Festival of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp