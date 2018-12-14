Home States Kerala

Three nabbed for job fraud

Image used for representational purpose only

THRISSUR: Thrissur city police on Thursday arrested three men from Delhi for cheating youngsters with fake job offerings in aviation companies. Ajay, 28 from Mubarakpur; Anish Kumar, 42, from Azad Nagar, East Delhi; and Prasanth Sethi, 38, from Pitampura, were arrested based on a complaint filed by Jeena, a native of Kumbalangadu near Wadakkanchery. 

Jeena had transferred Rs 44,000 on different occasions, but did not get the job. The primary investigation on Jeena’s complaint revealed similar cheating by the same team. City Police Commissioner Yathish Chandra G H appointed a special team for investigation. 
“They were using SIM cards obtained with fake proofs. We traced the bank accounts to which the money was transferred and obtained information about main accused Ajay.

The investigations in and around Mubarakpur revealed he was running a fake office in a secret place there,” said Yathish Chandra.The cops said Ajay and his team sent mails to job-seekers on fake letter pads offering posts as cabin crew, ground officer, HR manager, etc. 

Then they made calls in the name of airline companies. The job-seekers were then asked to deposit an amount towards registration after which they conduct mock tests and phone-in interviews. The job-seekers would again be asked to make another payment to get the job, which will be followed by cash for uniform, training fees, hostel fees, etc. The communication will stop there. The team was led by Crime Branch ACP Babu K Thomas, ACP V K Raju and Kunnamkulam ACP T S Sinoj.

