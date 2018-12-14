Home States Kerala

Assembly’s 13-day session ends on a tumultuous note

Earlier, refuting Opposition’s charges, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made it clear no funds would be spent from state exchequer for the women’s wall.

Published: 14th December 2018 01:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2018 01:46 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Facebook screengrab)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Assembly’s 13-day session ended on a tumultuous note on Thursday after a minor scuffle between the ruling front and Opposition legislators. What triggered it was a remark by Opposition deputy leader M K Muneer, who termed the proposed women’s wall a communal one.

Earlier, refuting Opposition’s charges, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan made it clear no funds would be spent from state exchequer for the women’s wall. Stating it would be a wall of pride, he rejected charges that it is a communal move. Pinarayi further warned those who stayed away from the movement would be thrown into the dustbins of history.

Ruling-front legislators, protesting over Muneer’s remark, disrupted the proceedings, forcing the Speaker to temporarily adjourn and later go for early adjournment, quickly winding up the proceedings. Muneer remarked the ‘communal wall’ would collapse like the Berlin Wall. Left MLAs quickly stood up protesting and moved to the well, urging him to withdraw the remark.

It led to a verbal duel between the treasury and Opposition MLAs. Parliamentary Affairs Minister A K Balan said the comment should be removed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Chief Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
News Wrap with TNIE: Decoding the five-state election results and Forbes' richie rich
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla: Rahul Gandhi 2.0 -- a blockbuster in the making?
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp