Applying for ration card made simple

Published: 15th December 2018 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 02:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Now obtaining a ration card is a simple affair if you have an Aadhaar! The Civil Supplies Department has asked rationing inspectors to do away with several requirements on applicant’s part to prove his name is not included in any other card.

Those applying for non-priority non-subsidy card need not submit an official income certificate, but only provide self-attested income details. The applicant need not submit a recommendation letter from the people’s representative if Aadhaar details of all the beneficiaries in the proposed card are submitted.

Now on, the applicant needs to submit any of the following documents in proof for residence: property tax receipt, self-attested copy of electricity bill or water authority bill, self-attested copy of a landphone bill, voucher and bill copy of LPG connection, self-attested affidavit (if the applicant is a gazetted officer), DDO’s certificate (if the applicant is a non-gazetted officer), office head’s certificate (in case of PSU employees), self-attested copy of the passbook with a nationalised bank, self-attested copy of Aadhaar card or a valid rental agreement.

Ration card Aadhar card

