Ayyappa Dharma Sena leader Rahul Easwar's bail revoked, Kerala court orders his re-arrest

Published: 15th December 2018 09:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 10:47 PM   |  A+A-

Activist Rahul Easwar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHPURAM: A Kerala court on Saturday revoked the bail granted to Ayyappa Dharma Sena leader Rahul Easwar for defying a bail condition in a case relating to violent protests in Sabarimala and directed the police to arrest him.

Easwar was out on bail in the case relating to violence at the Lord Ayyappa shrine when it was opened for the monthly pooja on October 17.

One of the bail conditions imposed by the court was that he has to report to Pathanamthitta police station every Saturday.

However, on December 8, he failed to appear before the police station, police said.

The court at Ranni in Pathanamthitta district on Saturday directed the police to re-arrest him.

He was earlier arrested from Pamba following violent protests at the hill-top shrine against the September 28 Supreme Court order allowing the entry of women of all ages into the temple.

TAGS
Sabarimala Rahul Easwar

