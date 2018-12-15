Minister G Sudhakaran responds to letters of school students on World Postal Day

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran finally took up the matter after government school students at East Marady sent 101 letters expressing concern over the frequent road accidents near their school. The minister had recently directed PWD officers in the district to check road alignment and take necessary steps to bring down road accident on the stretch.

It was on World Postal Day, the students who are part of NSS and other clubs in East Marady Government Vocational High Secondary, sent 101 letters to the minister. The students raised concern about the frequent accidents on the Muvattupuzha-Koothattukulam MC Road stretch.

After receiving the letters, the minister decided to directly take up the matter. He called up PWD officers in Kochi and Muvattupuzha to check road alignment and other issues which may be causing mishaps.