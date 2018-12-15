Home States Kerala

New interceptor vehicles to catch traffic offenders

As a vehicle passes an ANPR camera, its registration number is read and instantly checked against the database records of vehicles of interest.

By Sindu Choodan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the launch of 17 new interceptor vehicles, now cops in the state will target only offending vehicles on the road while allowing law-abiding drivers to go about their business unhindered. The Motor Vehicle Department is all set to launch an Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) interceptor vehicle to detect traffic offences, including locating stolen vehicles, tackling uninsured vehicle use, speeding, negligent and drunk driving.

As a vehicle passes an ANPR camera, its registration number is read and instantly checked against the database records of vehicles of interest. A record of all vehicles passing by a camera is stored, including those for vehicles that are not known to be of interest at the time of the read that may in appropriate circumstances be accessed for investigative purposes. The MVD now has 12 enforcement vehicles in the state in various districts. The new interceptors will have an ANPR camera mounted on top of it. It will scan the vehicle’s number plate and provide various details, including insurance, tax and pollution validity. Whether the vehicle is a stolen one or not, all such details will be scanned and they will be will be stopped by the police, Joint Transport Commissioner Rajeev Puthalath told Express.

The ANPR system would also alert the police whenever a suspect’s or offender’s vehicle passes through an area covered by the cameras, enabling cops to intercept them.

