New police team to keep a tab on cyber criminals

In a bid to prevent child sexual abuse through online platform, the state police have constituted a special police team titled Kerala Police Counter Child Sexual Exploitation.

Published: 15th December 2018 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2018 02:41 AM   |  A+A-

Illustration for Cyber Crime. ( Soumyadip Sinha)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to prevent child sexual abuse through online platform, the state police have constituted a special police team titled Kerala Police Counter Child Sexual Exploitation.The 13-member team will be led by Thiruvananthapuram range IG Manoj Abraham who is also the nodal officer of Cyberdome. IG (crimes) S Sreejith will oversee the working of the special team.The main function of the new team would be to arrange a special digital mechanism to report crime against children in online space.

Cyber patrolling

They will be also assigned to do cyber patrolling and to prosecute the culprits. In addition, the team will give awareness classes for teachers, parents, children and volunteers about cyber crimes reported against children on online platform.

The members of the team included Malappuram Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeesh Kumar, Railway Police SP Merin Joseph, Special Branch DySP Mohammed Shafi, Police Training College vice-principal A V Sunil Kumar.

The senior police officers said various organisations have sought support from the new team.Earlier, a police team had busted an online child sex racket as part of the statewide crackdown, Operation Big Daddy’.It was led by IG Sreejith. According to the police, the crime against children in online space witnessed a steep rise as children too are using smartphones.

